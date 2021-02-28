CityMD Opens Urgent Care in Soundview

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, recently announced the opening of its 15th location in the Bronx at 1613 Westchester Avenue in Soundview.

“CityMD has served numerous communities throughout the Bronx for many years,” said Dr. Vincent Campasano, chief operating officer, NY Region. “With the latest CityMD location in Soundview, we are broadening our ability to provide high quality urgent care – whether it’s a minor injury, COVID-19 testing or other common maladies.”

Patients of all ages visit CityMD for many reasons, including treatment for upper respiratory infections, colds and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and rashes, among other conditions. On-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries, and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

With urgent care locations throughout New York and New Jersey, CityMD continues to offer three forms of COVID-19 testing at all locations – Rapid, PCR (Nasal Swab) and Serum Antibody IgG (Blood Test). For more information regarding these COVID-19 tests offered at CityMD, please visit the online FAQ. The Soundview location also offers a virtual line for patients in need of COVID-19 testing. This process aims to provide a more convenient experience by eliminating the need to wait in a physical line.

CityMD will support the emergency medical needs of families in Soundview and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as self-check-in kiosks. The new location also has on-site state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery.

The latest CityMD urgent care center provides coordinated care through CityMD’s unique, centralized Aftercare Department. This team of doctors and clinical assistants helps patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments. After visits, patients can also send bill payments, view their statements, update their information, and even submit questions through CityMD’s secure online portal.