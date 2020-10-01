CityMD opens new urgent care center in Mount Eden

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, opened its 13th location in the Bronx on Sept. 28.

Located at 48 East 170th St. in Mount Eden, on-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

“CityMD has a history of providing Bronx communities with quality medical care through convenient access and an exceptional experience. It’s been our mission with every patient that walks through our doors,” said Dr. Vincent Campasano, senior vice president of operations at CityMD. “With flu season approaching and COVID-19 still in our midst, our new Mount Eden location further extends our ability to provide local residents with a high quality resource for their urgent care needs.”

With urgent care locations throughout New York and New Jersey, CityMD continues to offer two forms of COVID-19 testing at all locations – the PCR (nasal swab) diagnostic test and the Serum Antibody IgG (blood test). The average turnaround time for PCR lab results is currently three to four days. For more information regarding these COVID-19 tests offered at CityMD, visit the online FAQ.

CityMD will support the emergency medical needs of families in Mount Eden and nearby communities with convenient weekday and weekend hours, as well as self-check-in kiosks. The new location also has on-site, state-of-the-art technology, which include X-ray and EKG machinery. The location also provides convenient on-site parking for patients.

The latest CityMD urgent care center provides coordinated care through CityMD’s unique, centralized Aftercare Department. This team of doctors and clinical assistants helps patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments. After visits, patients can also send bill payments, view their statements, update their information, and even submit questions through CityMD’s secure online portal.