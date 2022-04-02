April brings new programming to the City Island Library

The following events and activities are taking place at the City Island Library in April.

Shelf Help: Tell us your reading interests and we’ll pick five books for you. Fill out the online form or call Ask NYPL to receive reads handpicked for you based on your interests. www.nypl.org/shelfhelp

Children’s programs

Family Storytime: This event will take place in person at City Island. Join us for a live program with songs, rhymes and favorite read-aloud books as we show you that story time is fun for the whole family. Ideal for caregivers with multiple-aged children. Online registration required. Limited to 15 children and caregivers per session. April 5, 8, 12, 15, 19, 22, 26, and 29 at 11 a.m.

Teen and Tween programs

Twisted Stitches: A teen/tween knitting, crochet, and needlework club. Bring your own project to work on in a calm, relaxed environment or use our materials to learn a new skill.

Thursdays at 3 p.m.

Monday Meditation: Start your week with a 30-minute meditation, and leave with guides and resources on resetting your mind. This program is a hybrid, in person and virtual – you must register in order to attend virtually. Monday, April 25 at 3 p.m.

How Did Homestuck Happen?: Virtual Discussion. Whether you loved it or hated it, the webcomic “Homestuck” took over the Internet in the early 2010s. Join in the conversation about this prolific work, the fandom, and how it impacts culture today. Wednesday, April 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Teen Unwind: On Fridays, at 3 p.m. we plan a series of special activities to celebrate the beginning of the weekend so check out this month’s events and come hang out with us.

April 1 : Black Out Poetry: Use book pages to create poetry, which will remain on display all during April – National Poetry Month.

April 15 and 22 : Unplug and Relax: Relax in analog – with board games, books, word puzzles, coloring pages and anything else without a screen.

April 29: Intro to Podcasting: Everyone and their mother has a podcast – but how do you start? Join us for a quick crash course on everything from topic selection to sound editing. Limit of 8 – first-come, first-served.

Adult programs

City Island Book Club: Every month, a new title will be chosen and copies will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-served basis. Call us for details on what we’re reading next. Monday, April 11 and 25 at 5 p.m.

Island Writers: One of the City Island Library’s most successful programs returns. This is a group for anyone interested in writing either professionally or personally. Regardless of your experience level, we’re here to help one another in the journey of self-expression and creativity. All are welcome, so feel free to join in on the literary fun. Registration recommended. Every Tuesday at 1 p.m.

One on One Job Support: Do you need help with your resume, cover letter or job search? Our trained staff can help you write and format your resumes and cover letters, conduct mock interviews, and identify job search resources. Wednesday, April 6, 13 and 20 at 10 a.m. will be virtual. Register at https://www.nypl.org/adults/career-employment/virtual/support. Wednesday, April 27 at 10 a.m. will be in-person at the library. No registration required.

What Are You Reading? Calling all avid readers. Let’s come together as a community to discuss what you’ve been reading, and what you may want to read next. This is an open discussion for all genres, and each session will also include a presentation of titles related to a particular topic. Thursday, April 21 at 5 p.m. in-person at the library. On Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m., this program will be presented virtually with registration required.

Poem Breakdown, Allen Ginsberg’s “Howl”: Join in a discussion of one of the most controversial and influential poems of the 20th century – ‘Howl’ by Allen Ginsberg. This work laid the foundation for America’s counter culture movement – demonizing American materialism, capitalism and mid-century McCarthyism while promoting the ability and the need to “transcend.” This program is virtual – registration required. Thursday, April 7 and 14 at 3 p.m.

For any or all programs listed, please go to https://www.nypl.org/locations/city-island or call 718-885-1703 for more details and to register. Programs are subject to change.

The City Island Library, located at 320 City Island Ave., is open Mondays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.