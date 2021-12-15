Courts

City Council passes 2-year look back window for gender-based violence

By
0
comments
Posted on
According to the impact survey released in New York City in September 2021, COVID-19 resulted in an increase in unreported instances of gender-based violence.
Photo courtesy Getty Images

The implementation of “look-back windows” — a set period where a victim of abuse is permitted to file a claim no matter when the abuse occurred — in legislation aimed at holding violent offenders accountable is providing survivors sexual abuse avenues to seek justice.

When New York state opened a one-year, one-time-only limited period during which victims of childhood sexual abuse may file civil claims against the alleged abusers and enabling institutions that failed to protect children from predators in the New York’s Child Victims Act — cases skyrocketed.

The law changed the statute of limitations for such crimes, raising the age — from 23 to 55 — by which a person must file a civil claim for sexual abuse they experienced younger than 18. It also created a temporary period during which people older than 55 could also sue for childhood abuse.

In the two years leading up to Aug. 14, 2021, when the look back officially closed, survivors of child sexual abuse filed more than 8,263 civil suits in New York against their alleged abusers and the institutions that employed them. Seven days later, that total jumped by nearly 1,000 to 9,241, according to data from the state’s Office of Court Administration.

A similar rise in cases could happen after the New York City Council successfully passed a bill on Dec. 9 to create a 2-year look back window to the GenderMotivated Violence Act, that advocates say will give survivors of a gender-based violence more time to process their trauma and pursue civil action, if they choose.

Intro 2372-B, which was sponsored by councilwomen Carlina Rivera, a Manhattan Democrat, and Selvena Brooks-Powers, a Queens Democrat, say the new change will allow survivors of gender-based violence to seek legal recourse even after the statute of limitations has run out.

The bill is now awaiting approval from either outgoing Progressive Mayor Bill de Blasio or his successor, moderate Democrat Eric Adams.

The state defines gender-based violence to include intimate partner violence, family violence, elder abuse, sexual violence (which can include sexual harassment), stalking and human trafficking.

According to the impact survey launched by the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence in Sept. 2021, COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in unreported instances of gender-based violence and responses to the survey indicate that through the pandemic, survivors’ experiences of abuse grew worse, as did their financial, work and housing situations.

New York’s Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act allows victims to bring civil lawsuits under a seven-year statute of limitations.

Hurdles still remain for sexual assault survivors who report

Reach Robbie Sequeira at rsequeira@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4599. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.

About the Author

Robbie Sequeira

Robbie Sequeira is a reporter for The Bronx Times. A born-and-raised Bronxite, his passion for storytelling and curious nature for watchdog journalism has led him to stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Georgia. After a time away from the Big Apple chasing politicians during the Iowa caucuses and covering southern politics during the COVID-19 pandemic, Robbie decided to return home, covering important local news that affects the everyday lives of Bronx residents across the borough. When he’s not writing, he’s often found ranting about New York sports teams.

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC