Check out these events and experiences in New York City this holiday season

By Emily Davenport

While the holidays are looking different this year, there are still plenty of ways you can celebrate around New York City.

Whether virtually or socially distant in-person, we’ve found a few events and experiences throughout the city that New Yorkers can enjoy this holiday season.

Winter Wonderland

A Vision To Empower, 224-01B 141st Ave., Laurelton

Dec. 19, 12 to 7 p.m. Free

Kids can have some holiday fun at this special party hosted by A Vision To Empower. Children aged 5 to 13 can enjoy arts and crafts, games, snacks and more. Each two-hour session will be capped at 10 children to ensure social distancing, and masks must be worn the whole time.

Josh Groban’s Virtual Christmas Concert

Dec. 19, 3:45 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Josh Groban is killing two birds with one stone by hosting his very first holiday concert and his first livestreamed concert in one go. Fans and ticketholders can enjoy the tones of Groban’s voice belting out favorite Christmas hits from the comfort of their homes. Different ticket packages are available for purchase.

A Knock On Santa’s Door

1585 Fulton St., Brooklyn

Dec. 20, 2:30 to 5 p.m., Free

Some of Santa’s helpers are helping bring New York City children holiday cheer this year. This kid-friendly holiday event is geared for children ages 0 to 12 and offers a safe, socially distant way to celebrate the holiday season. Admission is free, though all those who plan to come should register online beforehand.

Dog Portraits with Santa Chateau Le Woof

31-01 Vernon Boulevard, Astoria

Dec. 20, 12 to 5 p.m., $35

Has your pup been nice this year? Chateau Le Woof is hosting Santa Paws…we mean CLAUS…for portraits with your furry friend on Dec. 20. Photos will be emailed to guests following the photoshoot and ticketholders will be given an arrival time to maintain social distancing.

The One Community Holiday Float and Auto Parade

Jamaica, Queens

Dec. 21, 3 to 7 p.m., Free

Hosted by the 103rd Precinct, Coalition for Kids, and the Showing Hearts Foundation, this holiday parade will spread holiday cheer throughout Jamaica. Kids who register for the event will get a special gift from Santa. Due to COVID-19, a limited number of tickets will be reserved. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be maintained.

Hot Cocoa Holiday Jolliday Toast w/ Mr. & Mrs. Klaus

Hall That Fun, 485 Rogers Ave, Brooklyn

Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m. through 5 p.m., Tickets start at $15

Spend Christmas Day with Soul Santa and Mrs. Klaus for a very special day. Those who stop by can enjoy a photo opp with Santa, a hot coca bar, a special craft from Build-A-Bear and so much more. Social distancing measures will be in place and masks must be worn throughout the event. Tickets are timed for each guest.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Radial Park

27-50 1st Street, Astoria

Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Tickets start at $250 for groups of 4-5

Radial Park is hosting a one-of-a-kind New Year’s party that will be packed with performances and fun. Guests can enjoy performances from Broadway and Hollywood musicals and a champagne toast as a livestream of the ball dropping in Times Square plays in front of the Manhattan skyline.

North Pole Express by TopView

2 East 42nd Street, Manhattan

Select times through Jan. 3, 2021. Tickets start at $69

Grab your tickets to the North Pole! From now through Jan. 3, TopView is offering a chance to capture some of the city’s Christmas magic. Ticketholders can enjoy Christmas caroling, storytelling, some sweet treats — plus a chance to meet old Saint Nick himself.

The Nutcracker Livestream by the New York City Ballet

Marquee TV

Through Jan. 3, 2021. Memberships start at $5.99/month

Watch the story of “The Nutcracker” unfold before your eyes from the comfort of your home. Marquee TV is hosting a performance of the New York City Ballet’s iconic telling of the beloved ballet through the holiday season. To view, you have to sign up for a Marquee TV account by setting up a plan or starting a free trial.

Holiday Lights at Bronx Zoo

2300 Southern Blvd., Bronx

Select dates through Jan. 10, tickets start at $34.95 for adults, $22.95 for kids 3-12 and $31.95 for seniors 65+

This annual iconic light show full of plenty of winter-themed activities is perfect for some socially distant family fun. Guests can explore five animal lantern safaris each showcasing a different wildlife region, watch ice-carving demonstrations, enjoy holiday treats, and so much more. Tickets must be purchased in advance on the Bronx Zoo website.