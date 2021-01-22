Charter school announces major expansion in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

With a school that will serve almost 1,000 students, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, Democracy Prep Public Schools (DPPS) is looking to expand its footprint in the Bronx.

On Jan. 15, Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) and DPPS announced plans to launch its first-ever ground-up construction for two new collocated schools at 1000 Westchester Ave.

The new school will begin enrollment this fall, with the primary space being completed for the 2023-2024 academic year. This will mark the 23rd in the Democracy Prep Public School network.

“We are thrilled to be expanding the thriving Democracy Prep network at a time when civic engagement and education are more important than ever,” said Natasha Trivers, Chief Executive Officer, Democracy Prep. “We look forward to serving a new community and enriching the lives of even more scholars.”

In addition to the two new elementary schools, DPPS leased approximately 30,000 square feet in Morris Park for the 2021-2022 academic year while its permanent site is built.

The collocated elementary schools will occupy the lower level through sixth floor of 1000 Westchester Ave. There will be shared access to areas such as the gymnasium, library and cafeteria, as well as a play space on the building’s rooftop.

The building will have a dedicated entrance on Fox and Simpson streets, with additional prominent frontage along Westchester Avenue. The site is adjacent to the 2 – 5 trains and within walking distance from the 6 train.