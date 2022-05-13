Police & Fire

Bronx resident arrested Thursday and charged with Mott Haven murder from February

The NYPD arrested a suspect Thursday for the alleged murder of a Mott Haven woman in February. 
The NYPD arrested a suspect Thursday for the alleged murder of a Mott Haven woman back in February.

Jason Rivera, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 7, Rivera, of Lafayette Avenue, allegedly shot three people in front of 730 E. 137 St.

Gloria Ortiz, 39, was shot in the head and taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition; a 23-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The NYPD told the Bronx Times there are no updates on the condition of the victims.
Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

