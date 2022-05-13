Bronx resident arrested Thursday and charged with Mott Haven murder from February

The NYPD arrested a suspect Thursday for the alleged murder of a Mott Haven woman back in February.

Jason Rivera, 27, was charged with murder, manslaughter, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of assault.

According to the NYPD, on Feb. 7, Rivera, of Lafayette Avenue, allegedly shot three people in front of 730 E. 137 St.

Gloria Ortiz, 39, was shot in the head and taken to Lincoln Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and transported to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition; a 23-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.