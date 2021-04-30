Health

CHAM education & community outreach during Child Abuse Prevention Month

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
On April 28, experts from the JE and ZB Butler Center for Children and Families and the Family Learning Place at CHAM gathered to highlight the No Hitting Zone program, which advocates for healthy relationships and safe environments across the lifespan.
Photos courtesy of Montefiore

During April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, staff from the JE and ZB Butler Center for Children and Families at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore have been raising awareness about strategies to combat family violence.

For a decade they have been leading efforts to educate health care providers and the community about nonviolent conflict resolution and now more than ever, with increased concerns about domestic violence and child abuse during the pandemic, their work to change attitudes and behaviors is so essential.

A Manhattan Central Business District, One Year Into the Pandemic with James Mettham, Executive Director, Flatiron 23rd Street Partnership BID

Schneps Connects

On April 28, experts from the JE and ZB Butler Center for Children and Families and the Family Learning Place at CHAM gathered to highlight the No Hitting Zone program, which advocates for healthy relationships and safe environments across the lifespan.

The No Hitting Zone reinforces a culture of safety, health and respect for children and adults. Experts handed out educational materials and resources and encouraged the community to start a No Hitting Zone in their own home. For more information visit: www.cham.org/butlercenter

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC