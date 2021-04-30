CHAM education & community outreach during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

During April, Child Abuse Prevention Month, staff from the JE and ZB Butler Center for Children and Families at the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore have been raising awareness about strategies to combat family violence.

For a decade they have been leading efforts to educate health care providers and the community about nonviolent conflict resolution and now more than ever, with increased concerns about domestic violence and child abuse during the pandemic, their work to change attitudes and behaviors is so essential.

On April 28, experts from the JE and ZB Butler Center for Children and Families and the Family Learning Place at CHAM gathered to highlight the No Hitting Zone program, which advocates for healthy relationships and safe environments across the lifespan.

The No Hitting Zone reinforces a culture of safety, health and respect for children and adults. Experts handed out educational materials and resources and encouraged the community to start a No Hitting Zone in their own home. For more information visit: www.cham.org/butlercenter