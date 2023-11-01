CenterLight Healthcare awards Gustavo Rivera as part of Latin Heritage celebration

Lillian Ramos presents state Sen. Gustavo Rivera with an award for his support and advocacy of seniors on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

Lillian Ramos presents state Sen. Gustavo Rivera with an award for his support and advocacy of seniors on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.

New York State Sen. Gustavo Rivera visited CenterLight Healthcare’s Wallerstein PACE Center on White Plains Road on Thursday, Oct. 26 and saw first-hand how CenterLight participants keep up with the pace of aging through their program of all-inclusive care for the elderly (PACE).

“It was a pleasure to host Senator Rivera at our PACE center, where he had the opportunity to address the crowd in English and Spanish, followed by singing and dancing with participants and staff” said Tara Buonocore-Rut, president and CEO of CenterLight Healthcare PACE.

Rivera, dubbed the singing senator, for taking the time to serenade the seniors on hand, ended his visit with a tour of the center, which includes treatment rooms, a gym, recreation areas and artwork created by program participants.

“This visit shows his true dedication to his senior constituents,” Buonocore-Rut added.

“I was honored to visit CenterLight’s Wallerstein PACE Center to see how critical their comprehensive health program is to the seniors they serve in the Bronx and across New York,” shared Senator Rivera. “Their team works hard to make sure participants are healthy and independent, while having a good time.”

Rivera, who chairs the Senate’s Health Committee, added that he is “committed to supporting facilities that offer health and social services for New York’s seniors to lead full lives.”

CenterLight participant Lilian Ramos presented a plaque to Rivera on behalf of CenterLight PACE, to thank him for his continuous support and advocacy for the health and well-being of New Yorkers.

The Celebration of Latin Heritage is one of the many cultural events offered at CenterLight PACE. The crowd was entertained by Gian Faraone and his four-piece band and enjoyed Hispanic heritage trivia and lunch catered by Caridad & Louie’s Restaurant.

