BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Library Arcade

Friday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m.; free admission.



Teens and young adults are invited to play video games every Friday at the Bronx Library Center located at 310 East Kingsbridge Road, starting Friday, Jan. 5. This event will run every Friday at the same time for the month of January. More info can be found online here.

BX All Star Dance Team

Participants are welcome to explore the arts through different mediums including dance for ages 8 to 17. Participants are asked to see the front desk on arrival to fill out a free membership form. The event will take place at the Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center. For more info go to NYCPark’s site for more details.

NYBG GLOW

Jan. 13, from 5 to 10 p.m.

The New York Botanical Garden’s outdoor holiday light experience now back for its fourth year. During New York’s biggest holiday celebration, the garden’s iconic sights and buildings, including the Haupt Conservatory and the LuEsther T. Mertz Library Building, become dramatic, glittering canvases. Thousands of dazzling, energy-efficient choreographed lights and sound and picture-perfect installations create a spectacle not to be missed.

Grab drinks and light bites available for purchase at one of NYBG’s outdoor bars or the Bronx Night Market Holiday Pop-Up and make the most of these nights out in New York City’s most beautiful holiday landscape. Tickets are available online.

Sister Act JR.

Saturday, Jan. 13 and 20, at 7 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 14 and 21, at 1 and 4 p.m.

Get ready to experience a heavenly blend of laughter, music and toe-tapping rhythms as Riverdale Y’s Junior Rising Stars proudly presents “Sister Act JR.” This heartwarming and hilarious musical adaptation promises an evening of pure joy and entertainment for audiences of all ages. The event will take place at the Riverdale Y and tickets can be found at local.aarp.org/event/sister-act-jr-2024-01-14-bronx-ny.html.

Creative Art Family Edition

Williamsbridge Oval Recreation Center 3225 Reservoir Oval East Bronx.

Participants are welcome to explore the arts through different mediums including collage, painting, and drawing. All family members are welcome. Admission is free. For more info about this event go online to learn more.

