BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday Dec. 23

Children’s Book Author Signing: Bronx Bound Books & Fatima Scipio at The BX Arts Factory

Join us for an exciting in-person event at The BX Arts Factory.

We are thrilled to have Fatima Scipio, a talented children’s book author, joining us for a book signing. Come and meet Fatima as she shares her wonderful stories and signs copies of her books. It’s a fantastic opportunity to discover new books and spend a fun-filled day with your family. We will be showcasing Fatima’s latest book: I Love Everything About Me

Fatima’s latest book, I Love Everything About Me, will be available for purchase at Bronx Bound Books during the event. If you would like to purchase the books in advance, you can select the Eventbrite ticket options that include the price of one or both books. You can also attend the event for free to meet Fatima and enjoy our family-friendly atmosphere.

Copy of Deck the Cookies: A Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Party (1 to 3 p.m.)

Kick off the holiday weekend with joy! Gather your family for a fun-filled session of decorating beautiful gingerbread and sugar cookies.

The Gingerbread Cookie Decorating Event is a delightful gathering perfect for starting your holiday celebrations. This event is meant for families and young cookie lovers, offering the perfect setting for you and your kids to create delightful treats, but most importantly sweet memories together.

We’re conveniently located on the same block as the 6 train Buhre Avenue Station, making us easily accessible by public transport. For bus travelers, routes BX24, BX8, BXM8 and Q50 also bring you close to our venue.

All necessary materials, including cookies, candy, and other decorating items will be provided. Additional cookies and take home kits will also be available for purchase. Refreshments and light snacks available. Please note that our venue is located on a second floor walk up.

Cherish the Ladies: Celebrating 38 years of music making! Irish traditional music, song and dance ensemble

For nearly four decades, Cherish the Ladies have shared timeless Irish traditions with audiences worldwide and are one of the most engaging and successful ensembles in the history of Celtic music.

Under the leadership of the National Heritage Award Winner, the dynamic and irrepressible flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, these ladies present a spectacular blend of virtuoso instrumental talents, beautiful vocals, captivating arrangements, and stunning step dancing.

Their continued success as one of the top Celtic groups in the world is due to the ensemble’s ability to take the best of Irish traditional music and dance and offer an immensely entertaining package.

Tickets are available and the event will be held at Saint Barnabas High School.

Holiday Train Show – New York Botanical Garden (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

New York City’s most beloved holiday tradition is back! The Holiday Train Show returns bigger than ever with more trains and an all-new outdoor train display. Watch model trains zip past nearly 200 famous New York landmarks in the warmth of the conservatory or head outside to capture your perfect holiday photos at the all new outdoor mountainscape. After dark, head to NYBG GLOW and discover the beauty of the landscape and historic buildings, illuminated across the grounds. And don’t miss the return of our fan-favorite Bar Car Nights, 21-and-over evenings featuring the Holiday Train Show and curated cocktails. These special evenings feature music, experiences, food and more, making for the ultimate night out this season. Tickets are available online.

Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights

Join us for a family holiday festival at the Bronx Zoo. During the evenings, the park comes to life with holiday cheer as immersive light displays, custom-designed animal lanterns and animated light shows sparkle across the zoo.

This year, you’ll experience NEW lantern displays showcasing the wildlife of New York’s ocean waters and wetlands, plus a new interactive experience celebrating bioluminescent creatures. Tickets are available online and ends Jan. 7.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes