BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

April 29

Council District 11 Movie Night: Councilmember Eric Dinowitz hosts Movies Under the Stars. “The Goonies” will be shown at 8 p.m. at Healy Field.

April 30

5th Annual Child Safety Fair: Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark will host the fifth annual child safety fair. It is for kids ages 3 to 13 and they will learn about internet safety, body safety, bullying prevention and more. They will also receive a free NYPD identification card. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at P.S. 5 Port Morris School, 564 Jackson Ave., Bronx.

Bronx Night Market Opening Day: Bronx Night Market’s opening day is April 30. They have more than 50 small businesses participating plus local performers showcasing their talents. There will be performances by Clean Money Music, Harlem Late Night Jazz, DJ Cosi, City Love and more. The event will take place at Fordham Plaza from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Bronx Zoo Run for the Wild: Each year, the WCS Run for the Wild raises awareness of the threats facing wildlife while fundraising to help WCS’s conservation work at the Bronx Zoo and around the world.

The 5k race for individual runners will begin at 8:00 a.m.; casual runners and walkers can take part in the 3K Family Fun Run/Walk at 9:30 a.m.

More than 5,000 runners and walkers are expected to participate in this year’s event. All are welcome to stay after the race to take part in post-run activities and visit the Bronx Zoo.

Runners, walkers, and wildlife supporters are invited to participate and/or support a participant.

The Orchid Show at Botanical Gardens: The dazzling floral creations of Jeff Leatham, famed artistic director of the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and floral designer to the stars, return for The Orchid Show’s 19th year. Leatham’s bold and colorful vision will unfold through captivating installations and designs, transforming the historic Enid A. Haupt Conservatory into a different color experience and visual effect, like the turn of a kaleidoscope.

Orchid towers of orange, yellow, and green, undulating fields of white, and overhead plumes of purple, together with artistic embellishments and a kaleidoscopic tunnel of lights, will enthrall visitors.

Originally debuted in 2020, The Orchid Show: Jeff Leatham’s Kaleidoscope was on track to be NYBG’s most popular Orchid Show yet. Don’t miss this horticultural spectacle featuring thousands of dramatically displayed orchids in every shape and size.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For tickets, go here Admission » New York Botanical Garden (nybg.org).