BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, April 29

City Nature Festival: 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Henry Hudson Park

Enjoy a morning celebrating the beauty of NYC’s parks at the City Nature Festival. Partnerships for Parks and Stewards of Henry Hudson will host an array of activities, including arts and crafts, nature walks and volunteer opportunities. The event is free and open to the public, more information can be found here .

Bronx Night Market: 1 p.m.-7 p.m. at Fordham Plaza

Celebrate cuisine, community and culture at the Bronx Night Market. This event, which is returning for its sixth year in the Bronx, has become a borough staple. Stop by for Bronx and NYC-based food, beverage and arts vendors and performances from local artists. Check out the event details here.

Bronx Arts Ensemble and NY Phil in the Gardens: 2 p.m. at the New York Botanical Garden

Daffodil Weekend at the NYBG is music to our ears, and so is this performance. Enjoy the musical stylings of the Bronx Arts Ensemble Wind Quintet joined by a quartet of string players from the New York Philharmonic. The concert is free with the cost of admission to the gardens. Tickets and information about the performance, along with other Daffodil Weekend events, can be found here.

Sunday, April 30

City Nature Challenge Bio Blitz: 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Crotona Park

Help NYC Parks compete in the 2023 City Nature Challenge at Crotona Park this weekend. The friendly competition pits cities around the world against each other to determine which is the most biodiverse. Participants will join the NYC Park Rangers in identifying all living organisms in the park. Those interested can find further information here.

Yankee Stadium Classic Tour: Multiple times at Yankee Stadium

Get an up-close look at baseball history on a guided tour of Yankee Stadium, home of the 27-time World Series Champions. Visit iconic locations like Monument Park, and learn about the stadium’s role in baseball and beyond. Tickets are available for purchase online only and in advance here.

