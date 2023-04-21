BT Weekender: Five things to do in the Bronx this weekend

Saturday, April 22

The Bronx River Open House: 12 p.m.-4 p.m. at 1490 Sheridan Blvd.

Join the Bronx River Alliance at this fun and free Earth Day event. Activities include a walking tour, canoe paddling, kid-friendly educational activities and more. All activities are on a first-come first-serve basis, and advanced registration is encouraged. Register and find more information here.

Young Kings and Queens Chess Club: 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at Edenwald Library

Learn the rules of chess with the Young Kings and Queens Chess Club. Not only will participants learn the basics of chess and compete in a tournament, but instruction will also focus on life skills, self esteem, focus and concentration. Open to kids ages 8 to 14. Event details can be found here.

The Living Legends Tribute to Nicky Marrero: 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at The Point Community Development Center

Honor Bronx native and music legend Nicky Marrero with the Point CDC. Marrero was a Latin jazz percussionist and a member of the Fania Allstars, a group known for helping to spread salsa music around the world. Event details can be found here.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken: “American Idol” Stars Live in the Bronx: 8 p.m. at Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Watch Rubben Studdard and Clay Aiken, the final contestants of American Idol’s sophomore season, perform live at the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday night. Studdard, who won the season, is now a Grammy-nominated artist, while runner-up Aiken become the first artist in history to have his first single debut at #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Get tickets for this special one-night-only concert here.

Sunday, April 23

Basic Canoeing: 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Crotona Park

Take to the waters this weekend with NYC Parks on this canoeing adventure. Guided by trained Urban Park Rangers, this is an experience you can’t miss. This program is for ages 8 and up. More information can be found here.

