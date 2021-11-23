Bruckner Amazon, Home Depot set to open its door in mid-2022

The nation’s largest two-story logistics and distribution building that is being built on the former home of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas will open in mid-2022, a source involved with the project confirmed with the Bronx Times last week.
The facility, being developed at 2505 Bruckner Blvd., by Innovo Property Group and Square Mile Capital Management, will total one million square feet, including 595,000 square feet of warehouse space and 374,000 square feet of parking and will include tenants such as tech giant Amazon and Home Depot.
The redeveloped property will have cutting-edge, modern features, including direct loading on the first and second floors, each with a 130-foot truck court.
The facility will include 133 exterior parking spaces for trailers and box trucks as well as 664 interior parking spaces for cars and sprinter vans. The building has been designed to add electric car charging stations in the parking structures and solar panels on the roof.
The Whitestone Multiplex Cinema operated at the Bruckner location since 1983, before closing its doors in 2013. The Lightstone Group, a Manhattan-based real estate company, purchased the property in 2012 for $30 million, with plans for a Woodbury Commons-style outlet mall there. When that project fell through, however, Lightstone sold the property in 2015 to Extell Development for $41 million.
