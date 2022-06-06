Police & Fire

Brooklyn resident arrested for hate crime for assaulting Bronx commuter

By
A Brooklyn resident was charged with a hate crime of assault Friday for allegedly yelling homophobic language at a man on a Bronx train and stabbing him in the arm. 
A Brooklyn resident was charged with a hate crime of assault Friday for allegedly yelling homophobic language at a man on a Bronx train and stabbing him in the arm Wednesday.

Runadieo Jordan, 52, was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and a hate crime of aggravated harassment.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. when a 31-year-old man was on a northbound 2 train.

The train was approaching the 3rd Avenue-149th Street train station when the victim was suddenly approached by Jordan, of Tillary Street, who began to argue with him, according to police.

The situation escalated quickly as Jordan allegedly used homophobic language before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the arm.

Runadieo Jordan allegedly stabbed a commuter and yelled homophobic language on the 2 train Wednesday.  Photo courtesy NYPD

Jordan fled the subway southbound on Brook Avenue and changed his clothing, according to police.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Jason Cohen

