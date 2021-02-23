Young Brooklyn man found fatally stabbed in Pelham Parkway home

A young Brooklyn man was found dead inside of a Pelham Parkway home late Monday night, police reported.
The victim, 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush was found stabbed to death inside of a second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. last night, according to the NYPD.
Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources had confirmed.
No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are strictly confidential.