Young Brooklyn man found fatally stabbed in Pelham Parkway home

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A young Brooklyn man was found dead inside of a Pelham Parkway home late Monday night, police reported.

The victim, 23-year-old Adam Saunders of East Flatbush was found stabbed to death inside of a second floor apartment at 2140 Cruger Avenue at about 9:38 p.m. last night, according to the NYPD.

Saunders endured multiple knife wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on the scene, law enforcement sources had confirmed.

No arrests have yet been made and the investigation is ongoing.