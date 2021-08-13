BronxNet remembers Marisa White

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Marisa White originally joined the BronxNet team as a production trainer in 1995 and soon after began directing and producing programs. White passed away on July 21 at the age of 54.

In addition to her knowledge of the technical and creative aspects of production and a great capability to share that knowledge, “Marisa demonstrated a unique ability to reach and inspire students of all backgrounds, skill levels and age groups,” according to her families and friends.

“With heartfelt sympathy, we express our love and condolences to Marisa’s family from her BronxNet family. said Michael Max Knobbe, BronxNet’s executive director. “Marisa manifested a deep affinity for our educational mission and her work with students at BronxNet has resulted in thousands of young people attaining careers in media and related industries. Marisa will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.”

White’s passion centered around her advocacy for the youth and in her role she advocated for hundreds of school and college students who learned about televisions production and media, with many going on to build successful careers in the media industry at media outlets such as CBS, CNN, ABC, ESPN and dozens more.. She was passionate and wanted to ensure that all students whether honor roll or at-risk received mentoring tailored to contribute to their academic and personal growth.

In 2015, White was appointed director of Creative Services. In that role she oversaw the production of all BronxNet signature shows, helping to create content that positively impacted Bronx communities. Several shows garnered prestigious industry awards. White fully integrated her commitment to youth development into her role as Creative Services director, encouraging interns to advance into positions as BronxNet producers, reporters, graphic designers, senior editors and more.

White was also a Media Studies professor at Lehman College. She spent many years working with school administrators and BronxNet departments and teams.

Link to BronxNet Tribute Video for Marisa:

https://youtu.be/JHONoBJBmrs