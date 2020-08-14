BronxNet launches special hip hop programming lineup for the genre’s 47th anniversary

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In honor of hip hop’s anniversary on Tuesday, Aug. 11, BronxNet TV will launching a unique set of hip hop programming over the next few days.

Partnering with Hip Hop Film Festival, Windows of Hip Hop, Bronx Edulution and the Office of the Bronx Borough President, it’s going to be a plethora of hip-hop content across BronxNet channels, in celebration of that 47th Anniversary of hip hop culture.

The August programming lineup includes DJ battles, concerts, dance, and a hip-hop awards ceremony.

“Hip-hop is born right here in the Bronx and we have living legends from here and of here that we need to recognize. We’re celebrating the pioneers of hip-hop and thanking them for all they have contributed to world music and culture and we’re spotlighting aspiring and emerging artists,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe.

The DJ battles and performances are being broadcast on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Monday, Aug. 17 at at 9:30 p.m.

A replay of the 2018 Hip Hop Fever concert presented by Lehman Center for the Performing Arts in association with Sal Abbatiello of Fever Records is broadcasting on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10:30 p.m. while another 2018 Lehman Center concert featuring old-school hip-hop is being broadcast on Saturday at 11 p.m.

That show will be preceded by the Windows of Hip Hop 2020 Elements of Hip Hop Awards, which honored five hip hop legends for their visions and long-time enrichment of the genre at 10 p.m.

Bronx born and raised hip hop legend Grandmaster Melle Mel is MC for the epic DJ battle at BronxNet at The Hub, featuring the inventor of scratch Grand Wizzard Theodore and The Original DJ Jazzy Jay.

The show also features dance performances by B-Girl Rokafella and the Full Circle Souljahs and Taylah Gang, Kid Break and B-Boy Style Ski of the Syrup Kids on location in the Bronx.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. will also be delivering a special proclamation from the Bronx during the DJ battles.

The Hip Hop Fever concert features performances by Kurtis Blow and many other notables.

BronxNet’s Bob Lee hosts Lehman Center’s Old-School Hip Hop concert, which features Blow, Rob Base, Sugarhill Gang, Biz Markie, Grandmaster Melle Mel & Scorpio of The Furious 5, Soul Sonic Force, Sweet G, Mc Shan, Fearless Four, T-Ski Valley, Spyder-D, Spoonie Gee and Busy Bee Starki.

BronxNet programming can be viewed on these six channels on Verizon Fios: 2133, 2134, 2135, 2136, 2137 and 2138

For Optimum, BronxNet’s channels are: 67, 68, 69, 70, 951 and 952. For more information visit: www.bronxnet.org.