BronxNet announces launch of new HD channel for all cable customers in the borough

Bronx residents will now be able to enjoy their favorite BronxNet programs in more vivid quality.

Recently, the nonprofit announced that all of its channels will be broadcast in HD across all cable systems following the launch of Verizon Fios’ high definition channel lineup. With the six existing BronxNet HD channels on Optimum, the organization now has a total of 12 high-def channels across two platforms.

“The BronxNet board of directors is committed to providing Bronx audiences with channels delivered in a broadcast quality, and with a technical standard, no less than any other channel on any TV or cable system. This all HD delivery is a significant achievement in meeting those goals,” said BronxNet Chairman Paul T. Gentile.

According to the organization, the new Fios HD lineup will be available on the following channels:

2133 – public affairs and arts programs produced by BronxNet

2134, 2135 and 2136 – talk shows, dramas, documentaries and cultural programs

2137 – youth-focused shows

2138 – town halls and community programs

“Seeing the bigger picture of the Bronx via BronxNet TV in all HD offers a better representation of our borough and the creativity of the people of the Bronx. This latest launch reflects our continued commitment to bringing you upgrades and enhanced services as we provide you with new technology, informative programs, online media production workshops and opportunities to share your vision and experience our borough on your channels,” said BronxNet Executive Director Michael Max Knobbe.

For more information visit www.bronxnet.org.