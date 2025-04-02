Community Service

Photos: Bronxites in need invited to community food pantry and soup kitchen at North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church

food pantry
The North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Photo by Jewel Webber

The North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church is inviting community members in need to pick up groceries from its food pantry every Friday and enjoy warm meals from its soup kitchen every Sunday.

A bag filled with poultry and vegetables that is being distributed at the North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s food pantry. Photo by Jewel Webber
A bag full of fruits, bread and more. Photo by Jewel Webber
Photo by Jewel Webber

Both events are held at the church, located at 3743 Bronxwood Ave. The Friday food pantry runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday soup kitchen is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A community member going into the space where the food is being distributed. Photo by Jewel Webber

The food pantry is also sponsored by the Greater New York Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists and City Harvest.

Photo by Jewel Webber

