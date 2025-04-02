Photos: Bronxites in need invited to community food pantry and soup kitchen at North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church

The North Bronx Seventh-Day Adventist Church is inviting community members in need to pick up groceries from its food pantry every Friday and enjoy warm meals from its soup kitchen every Sunday.

Both events are held at the church, located at 3743 Bronxwood Ave. The Friday food pantry runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday soup kitchen is open from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The food pantry is also sponsored by the Greater New York Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists and City Harvest.