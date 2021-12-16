Bronxite dead following Morris Park Avenue speeding spree

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

One Bronxite is dead and another is in the hospital — both in their 20s — following a collision with a Morris Park Avenue pole Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision at Morris Park and Haight Avenues within the 49th Precinct at around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers observed the driver — identified as 26-year-old Bronxite Kreshnik Kajtazaj — with severe trauma to his head and a 24-year-old passenger with severe trauma to his torso, according to authorities.

Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the Kajtazaj, a Holland Avenue resident, dead at the scene, police said.

The younger passenger was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, according to NYPD.

A spokesperson for the police did not have an update on the passenger’s condition shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, operating a 1998 Mercedes Benz ML320, was traveling eastbound on Morris Park Avenue at a high-rate of speed, not stopping at numerous steady red traffic signals, according to police.

When he allegedly failed to properly navigate the roadway, the car struck a pole.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.