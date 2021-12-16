Police & Fire

Bronxite dead following Morris Park Avenue speeding spree

One young Bronxite is dead and another is in the hospital after a high-speed collision with a pole.
Photo courtesy Getty

One Bronxite is dead and another is in the hospital — both in their 20s — following a collision with a Morris Park Avenue pole Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a call of a motor vehicle collision at Morris Park and Haight Avenues within the 49th Precinct at around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers observed the driver — identified as 26-year-old Bronxite Kreshnik Kajtazaj — with severe trauma to his head and a 24-year-old passenger with severe trauma to his torso, according to authorities.

Emergency Medical Services responded and pronounced the Kajtazaj, a Holland Avenue resident, dead at the scene, police said.

The younger passenger was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, according to NYPD.

A spokesperson for the police did not have an update on the passenger’s condition shortly before 12 p.m. on Thursday.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, operating a 1998 Mercedes Benz ML320, was traveling eastbound on Morris Park Avenue at a high-rate of speed, not stopping at numerous steady red traffic signals, according to police.

When he allegedly failed to properly navigate the roadway, the car struck a pole.

The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the incident.

