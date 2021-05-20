Bronx Zoo Opens As Vax Site

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Beginning tomorrow, COVID-19 vaccinations are available Monday through Friday, between 10 am and 5 pm at the Bronx Zoo as part of the city’s efforts to incentivize New Yorkers to get vaccinated. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered at this site; all New Yorkers ages 12+ are eligible and those ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Vaccinations will be available at the zoo through June 30.

Eligible participants must arrive at the zoo’s Southern Boulevard Parking Lot. The vaccination site is located in that parking lot and accessible via the Bronx Zoo pedestrian entrance on Southern Boulevard or by car via the Southern Boulevard parking lot entrance. Guests will be allowed to park in the lot as they get the vaccine.

“We are pleased to be a part of New York City’s efforts to safeguard all New Yorkers by providing incentives for getting a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Jim Breheny, Director of the Bronx Zoo and Executive Vice President of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium. “We are all in this fight together to beat COVID-19. Our participation, including offering free tickets to those who get vaccinated at the Bronx Zoo, will provide a very convenient option for our neighbors and all New Yorkers to get vaccinated.”

All individuals receiving a vaccine at the zoo will be given a complimentary ticket for a future visit. Ticket dates are pre-determined by the Bronx Zoo and cannot be exchanged for a different day. Due to park capacity restrictions, the courtesy ticket issued upon vaccination will be for a future visit date.

To get a vaccine at the zoo, guests can walk-in or schedule an appointment by visiting NYC Vaccine Finder and selecting the Bronx Zoo – Southern Boulevard vaccination site or by calling 877-VAX-4NYC (877-829-4692).

Complete details about the logistics of getting a vaccine at the Bronx Zoo can be found on the zoo’s website HERE. In the near future, the city will set up a similar vaccine site at WCS’s New York Aquarium.

The Bronx Zoo has been assisting the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic including serving as a staging area for emergency vehicles as the city was hit hard by the virus in 2020 and as a COVID-19 testing site for employees of nearby Montefiore Medical Center.

In addition to the Bronx Zoo, New Yorkers can find their nearest walk-up vaccine site or make an appointment by visiting https://vax4nyc.nyc.gov/ or calling 877-VAX-4NYC. Individuals with disabilities who need transportation can call the vaccine call center at 877-VAX-4NYC to arrange for free, round-trip transportation to a vaccine site.