Photos | Book release party for Bronx writers anthology held at Huntington Free Library

A group photo in front of the BX Writers Anthology banner with Amaurys Grullon, founder and CEO of Bronx Native; Josué Caceres, founder and CEO of BX Writers; and Angel Hernandez, president of Huntington Free Library.
The release party for BX Writers Anthology Vol. 2 was held at the Huntington Free Library on Feb. 2. Attendees enjoyed readings, a live DJ, food by Daisy’s Juice Bar & Café and more. The event was held in collaboration with the Bronx Native.

Josué Caceres, Founder and CEO of BX Writers speaking to attendees present. Caceres is a published poet and creative.
Josué Caceres, Founder and CEO of BX Writers speaking to attendees present. Caceres is a published poet and creative. Photo Jewel Webber

State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez was in attendance and presented the Huntington Free Library with a $125,000 check.

At the celebration was a table with the new BX Writers Anthology Vol. 2 book for purchase.

