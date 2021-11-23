Bronx woman indicted for stealing more than $27K from 9 people seeking affordable housing

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx woman was indicted last week on grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and additional charges for taking thousands of dollars in deposits for rent-stabilized apartments she did not deliver.

According to the investigation, between May 17, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, the defendant, Stephanie Antonio, of East 182nd Street, told victims she was an employee of a property management company and had a real estate license. Although she was briefly employed by the property management company, it was only to take photos for its Instagram page. She allegedly used that position to gain access to keys for apartments used in the scam. She allegedly took thousands of dollars from victims in deposits for apartments she was unlicensed to deliver.

According to the investigation, Antonio, 27, intimidated multiple victims by threatening to call the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and have them deported if they were to go to police. In one instance, she filed an assault case against one victim that was later dropped when the victim showed proof that she was working at the time.

“The defendant allegedly took deposits from people seeking housing, and never delivered a key and finalized lease,” said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark. “Our investigation found she allegedly threatened several prospective tenants by saying she would call immigration authorities to have them deported. It is believed she preyed on dozens of other people, and we are asking anyone who may have been victimized to contact our Civilian Complaint Unit at (718) 838-7040.”

Antonio is due back in court Feb. 28, 2022.