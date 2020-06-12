Developer files plans to construct affordable and supportive housing in Norwood

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In May, nonprofit developer Geel Community Services, filed plans to construct affordable and supportive housing in Norwood.

The developer plans to build an 11-story residential building with 116 apartments at 3095 Webster Ave. They presented the plan to Community Board 7 in May and on June 9.

Of the 116 units, 40 percent will be affordable and 60 percent supportive. The building will be energy efficient and sustainable, exceed enterprise green communities certification requirements, there will be solar panels on the roof and have energy efficient appliances and lighting.

It will feature numerous amenities, including on-site laundry facilities, an on-site supportive services office, 11 new permanent jobs, a community room, a landscaped rear yard, a computer lab, a TV lounge, bicycle parking, 24-hour live security and CCTV and a live-in superintendent.

The housing lottery is set aside for 50 percent of the residents living within the community board. There will be training for community members on how to submit applications.

In Community Board 7, 55 percent of residents are rent-burdened and 27.4 percent live in poverty.

For more than 40 years, Geel has been providing critical services and housing in the Bronx. It operates 193 units across four congregate housing sites, including Grand Avenue Housing and administrative offices in CB 7.