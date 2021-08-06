Bronx woman arrested for 25 ounces of cocaine in diaper bag

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx woman got busted with 25 ounces of cocaine in her baby’s diaper bag last week.

On July 27, just before noon, New York State police stopped a car on I-87 in the town of Coxsackie for a vehicle and traffic violation. A preliminary investigation determined that the driver, Shante Pleasant, 33, of the Bronx, did not have a valid driver’s license.

Prior to towing her 2008 Dodge Charger, police searched the car. Troopers discovered approximately 718.5 grams (25.3 ounces) of cocaine concealed inside her baby’s diaper bag. She was traveling with her 13-year-old and 7-month-old daughters.

Pleasant was taken into custody, and charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.