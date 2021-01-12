Police hold major drug bust in Kingsbridge

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Officers in the 50th Precinct took down a major drug operation in Kingsbridge last week.

On Jan. 7, police recovered five and a half kilos of heroin, 1 kilo of cocaine, over 2,000 Oxy pills, approximately 10 pounds of marijuana and one loaded hand gun with ammo from 3489 Fort Independence Street.



Christinan Colon, 59, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, possession of large capacity ammo feed device and unlawful possession of marijuana.