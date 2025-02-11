Bronx to get new EV fast-charging Hub as part of citywide expansion

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Drivers of electric vehicles in the Bronx will soon have more places to charge up as New York State plans to open hundreds of new fast-charging stations across the five boroughs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that 267 new fast-charging stations will be installed at nine locations citywide by 2027, with many expected to open within the next year. Among them, the Bronx will see 20 charging stalls added in the Port Morris section.

The expansion is part of a $60 million investment from the NY Green Bank (NYGB), a division of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, which provided a loan to public EV charging provider Revel to complete the project. The initiative marks NYGB’s first major investment in EV charging infrastructure and is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving access to fast-charging options.

“In support of the transition to a clean energy economy, it is critical that we continue to build electric vehicle infrastructure to ease the shift to EV ownership for more New Yorkers, especially those in urban areas,” Hochul said. “This significant investment addresses the key need of providing electric vehicle users in New York City with much-needed public charging options while reducing local emissions.”

The Port Morris station will be one of several new hubs, including:

60 charging stalls in Maspeth, Queens, which will be the largest fast-charging station in the Northeast

44 charging stalls near LaGuardia Airport

24 charging stalls at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

30 charging stalls in Greenpoint, Brooklyn

The first wave of stations is expected to open soon, with Revel confirming that its JFK chargers will be operational by early 2025. The new stations will be open 24/7 and accessible to all makes and models of electric vehicles. Each will feature high-speed 320-kilowatt (kW) chargers, capable of fully charging an EV in as little as 15 minutes.

The city is also continuing its own efforts to expand charging access. According to the NYC Department of Transportation, three fast-charging stations are currently in operation, two are under construction, and over a dozen more are in development. The DOT also manages 70 Level 2 chargers, which take three to five hours for an 80% charge, and plans to add 600 more curbside chargers in the coming years.

Revel CEO Frank Reig said the project will be crucial in supporting the city’s growing EV economy, particularly for rideshare drivers who rely on charging near the airports.

“For the past few years, Revel has been preparing a strategic portfolio of the most lucrative fast-charging locations in New York City,” Reig said. “These sites are now shovel-ready. With the critical support from NY Green Bank, we are ready to take New York’s EV economy to the next level with a fast-charging network rivaling any other top-tier city.”

For Bronx residents considering the switch to an EV, the new Port Morris station will provide a much-needed option in a borough where public charging stations remain relatively scarce.