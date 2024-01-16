NYPD reports three Bronx teens and one 12-year old missing in the past week

Three teens and a 12-year old, all from the Bronx, were reported missing late last week, along with a fifth child who was reported missing in late December. Three of the five children are from the confines of the 43rd Precinct.

Three teens and a 12-year old, all from the Bronx, were reported missing late last week, along with a fifth child who was reported missing in late December. Three of the five children are from the confines of the 43rd Precinct.

The NYPD is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating multiple Bronx teenagers and a 12-year old, all males from within the borough, who were reported missing late last week.

The three teens and 12-year old were reported missing by the NYPD on consecutive days late last week — Thursday, Jan. 11 and Friday, Jan. 12.

Initially, the string of recent incidents involving missing teens began with the disappearance of 12-year old Jaylin Colon, who was reported as being last seen leaving his home located on Cambreleng Avenue in the Belmont neighborhood of the Bronx at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Jan. 11.

The 48th Precinct says Colon is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 110 pounds. He has a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black coat, brown sweater and multicolored sneakers.

The same day, 17-year old Jose Ovalie Vasquez was also reported missing. He was last seen leaving his Fordham Hill Oval residence in the University Heights section of the borough.

Police at the 52nd Precinct described Ovalie Vasquez as a 5’6″ male who is approximately 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark green jacket and grey sneakers.

The next day, on Friday, Jan. 12, police reported two more missing teens from the Bronx, both from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct.

A 15-year old, Moises Perez, was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home on Wheeler Avenue in the Soundview neighborhood of the Bronx at 7:30 a.m.

Perez is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with a light complexion and a slim build. He was last scene wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Additionally, police also reported that 14-year old Isaiah Lewis was missing. He was last seen at 2 p.m. at his Soundview Avenue residence also in the Soundview section of the borough.

Lewis, described as being 5 feet, 2 inches and 105 pounds with a light complexion, slim build, brown eyes and short brown hair, became the third teen within the 43rd Precinct confines to be reported missing in the last month, according to NYPD sources.

In late December, police had also reported that 15-year old Javin Rodriguez was missing, also within the confines of the 43rd Precinct.

Rodriguez was last seen leaving his Blackrock Avenue residence in the Unionport neighborhood of the Bronx on the morning of Friday, Dec. 22. He was wearing a black jacket, white sneakers and gray sweatpants.

He is described by police as having a light complexion and black curly hair, and is approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds.

None of the aforementioned missing individuals have yet been located as of press time, according to NYPD sources.

The Bronx Times also inquired about a possible connection between the five incidents, particularly the three cases which took place within the 43rd Precinct confines in the span of less than a month. The NYPD was unable to provide any information suggesting that any of these incidents are connected, nor the backstory of the disappearance of the four teens and 12-year old boy.

Anyone with information in regard to any of these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public is also able to submit tips online by logging onto CrimeStoppers or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

