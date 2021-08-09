Bronx teen shot to death steps away from his home: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for the shooter who killed a 17-year-old boy in the Bronx on Saturday night.

Police said Xavier Wilson lived in the Forest Houses on East 165th Street in Morrisania. He was gunned down about a block away from his residence, at the corner of Union Avenue and East 65th Street.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct found Wilson with two gunshot wounds to his torso at about 11:56 p.m. on Aug. 7. They had arrived at the scene after being prompted by the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system, a citywide network of sensors designed to pick up sounds of possible gunfire.

EMS rushed Wilson to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not provide details as to the circumstances surrounding the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

This story appears courtesy of our sister publication amNewYork.