Here are six places were you can watch the Super Bowl in the Bronx

On Sunday, Feb. 11, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl LVIII and there are plenty of places in the Bronx you can watch the big game.

Whether you’re interested in the game or just want to check out the commercials or the halftime show, you’re going to need a place to watch.

Here’s a few places in The Bronx where you can go and watch the Big Game:

Bronx Alehouse

216 West 238th St.

Located in Kingsbridge, the Bronx Alehouse offers plenty of food options while watching the game. They have menu’s for brunch, pub, drink and happy hour. Bronx Alehouse also has catering options if someone wants to host a party.

Open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Visit bronxalehouse.com for more information.

Blackstone Bar and Grill

3713 Riverdale Ave.

With Blackstone Bar & Grill in Riverdale, you can order catering, with options including a wing platter (40 pieces) for $60 and potato bacon croquettes (served with cheese sauce) for $55.

During the NFL season they offered the NFL Sunday Ticket where people can come in and watch the NFL regular season games on several flat screen TVs.

Hours of operation for Sunday is from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.Visit blackstonebargrill.com for more information.

The Bronx Brewery

856 East 136th St.

Join the East Village and Bronx Taprooms at The Bronx Brewery for the ultimate Big Game Watch Party.

The brewery will be offering food and drink specials, ensuring your taste buds are as entertained as the game. Cheer for your favorite team with your crew, indulge in delicious bites and savor specially crafted drinks.

Visit thebronxbrewery.com/big-game-watch-party for tickets and more information.

McDermott’s Pub

2634 East Tremont Ave.

McDermott’s Pub is hosting a watch party in its back room from 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $60 and include access to an open bar and buffet. Visit McDermott’s Pub’s instagram for more information.

Brewski’s Bar and Grill

3718 East Tremont Ave.

Catch the Big Game at Brewski’s Bar and Grill or you order catering for your own party. Visit brewskistogo.com and check out their instagram @brewskisbarandgrill for more information.

Playoff Sports Lounge

5668 Broadway, Bronx, NY from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tickets for the watch party at Playoff Sports Lounge are available for $12.51. More information can be found via Eventbrite.

