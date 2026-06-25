Bronx Summer Jam, the borough’s only free music festival, celebrates its fifth year

The fifth annual Bronx Summer Jam took place at Oscar Comras Memorial Mall at Bronx Park East on June 20. Presented by Sirens and Kings, Bronx Summer Jam serves as a free music festival that platforms local and regional artists, highlighting the power of community in the Bronx.

Sirens and Kings is a moniker for the partnership between local entertainment organizations Sounds & Sirens and The Fox and King.

“It’s just amazing to see all these people come here, who have been coming here for the last couple of years, and be excited about what we’re doing here. It’s for the community and it’s something that really makes us proud to come out here and do,” Sounds & Sirens founder DJ Mike said.

Fernando Garcia, founder of The Fox and King, added that five years of community with Bronx Summer Jam is nothing short of an accomplishment.

“I think that, especially in today’s world, there’s such a large commodification of everything and we need to bring it back to local roots, local community, showcasing people who really give back to the community instead of just taking from it,” DJ Mike said.

The festival included an array of live performances and various vendors.

“The pride from being in the Bronx is really just making the decision to never deny where you came from in spite of where you end up in life,” Nenny Melodias, a local R&B artist said.

Alt-fashion brand Butcher’s Mouth sold custom lighters, keychains, trays, stickers, hats and bracelets to attendees.

“Everything is handmade in the Bronx by me and best friend, we have nothing but duct tape and a dream and we are loving it and doing it together,” Sweet, founder of Butcher’s Mouth said.

Bronx native Bunny Lee expresses her creativity through various forms of art — her illustrations were available for purchase on enamel pins, shirts, stickers, and prints — she even sold her own mushroom ink.

“I know in the Bronx there’s a really big emo hardcore alternative scene. I’ve kind of been inspired by growing up in that scene, so everything kind of represents that,” Lee said.

For the first time in the history of the Bronx Summer Jam, on-site vendors included local restaurants. Aside from free Redbull (who co-sponsored the event with the Bronx Music Hall), attendees could purchase selected offerings from sandwich shop No Fork, Mexican restaurant Cinco de Mayo and desert spot Yummy Dips.

Today Cinco de Mayo has seven locations across New York City, but their first was opened in the Bronx 11 years ago. Mexican owner and founder, Elias Ballinas, lively recalled the importance of adapting in their success.

“We first started with all the authentic Mexican [food] like the pozole, [and] the beef soup we have. But we came to realize that in the Bronx they wanted tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and birria tacos. We didn’t have to go that far, so that’s what we stayed with,” said Ballinas.

NoFork also started in the Bronx, in 2021. Co-founder Veton Sinani said “In the restaurant industry you have to be the kind of person that you have a passion about it.”

Sinani added “Sometimes you’re on schedule 7 days a week, and you have to be okay with that and humble.”

One attendee, BronxTalk host Gary Axelbank, described the joyous atmosphere of Bronx Summer Jam.

“This is what we need in the Bronx, we need music, we need our cultures and we need to celebrate it on a beautiful summer day! What could be better?” Axelbank said.