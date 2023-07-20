The annual Bronx Summer Cleanup Series is set to kick off. Joining in can score you free Yankees tickets.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you’re looking for a free way to score some Yankees tickets, then join in on the return of the highly anticipated Bronx Summer Cleanup Series returns, featuring a celebration of hip-hop to commemorate the transformative genre’s 50th anniversary this August.

The Sanitation Foundation, an official nonprofit partner of the New York City Department of Sanitation, announced Wednesday that its third annual volunteer summer cleanup series will begin in the Bronx on Friday. Participants at any of the six summer cleanup events will receive a voucher valid for two tickets to select New York Yankees 2023 regular season home games. In addition, the volunteers at the cleanup site that collects the most litter will be invited to take part in a VIP Game Experience at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8.

As part of the city’s celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the Bronx Summer Cleanup Series features six events around the borough that pay homage to the people and iconic places that gave rise to the genre, including Kingsbridge Heights, Highbridge, Mott Haven, Soundview, Mount Eden and the area near Yankee Stadium.

Events will take place on select Fridays and Saturdays in July and August from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Volunteers will collect litter along a predetermined route, and all tools and safety equipment will be provided. Each cleanup event will also feature a local artist with a strong connection to the Bronx. This cleanup series is produced in partnership with the New York Yankees, the Bronx Borough President’s office and the Department of Sanitation, and is made possible with support from NYC Service and Amazon.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson played a large part in the production of the cleanup series.

“Not only will all 6 clean up sites feature industry leaders, including emcee, D-Nasty ThaMasta, XO Wavy, producer Amadeus, and others, each participant gets two tickets to a regular season New York Yankees home game,” said Gibson. “I want to thank Chair of the Board of the Sanitation Foundation, Caryl Englander; Commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation, Jessica Tisch; New York Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations, Brian Smith; and NYC Chief Service Officer at the NYC Service for the Office of the Mayor, Laura Rog, for creatively accomplishing their goal to enhance the beauty of our borough, while also, amplifying a music genre that has forever transformed American culture, music and art.”

Last year, the series was expanded from four to six events – creating more opportunities for Bronxites to participate in keeping the streets clean and making a strong impact in their community. At the 2022 series events, 430 volunteers collected more than 5,300 pounds of litter.

This year’s series aims to showcase the power of music, community engagement and environmental stewardship.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes