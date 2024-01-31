Detectives searching for Bronx suspect they say stabbed a man near Wakefield supermarket

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Bronx detectives on Jan. 31 said they are looking for an individual who allegedly repeatedly stabbed a man near a supermarket last month.

The NYPD reported that the stabbing occurred at about 5:35 p.m. on Dec. 17, 2023 in the area of 4401 White Plains Road, a Met Food supermarket in Wakefield.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator approached a 52-year-old man at the location from behind. He then pulled out a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim three times in the back, then sliced his head and punctured his left arm.

Following the alleged assault, cops said the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on Nereid Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 47th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Jacobi Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the assailant as a man with a light complexion and a medium build, who was last seen wearing eyeglasses and a black hat, a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

