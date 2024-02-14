Photos: William Hodson Senior Center hosts Valentine’s Day Dance for Bronx seniors

Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, Senator Luis Sepulveda, Council Member Althea Stevens and 79th Assembly District Leader Lanita Jones smile for a photo.

William Hodson Senior Center held a Seniors Valentine’s Day Dance on Feb. 9. Seniors enjoyed a live DJ, dancing, free giveaways, delicious treats and each other’s company.

The event was held in partnership with Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, Congress Member Ritchie Torres, Senator Luis Sepulveda, Council Member Althea Stevens and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.

