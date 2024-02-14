Claremont

Photos: William Hodson Senior Center hosts Valentine’s Day Dance for Bronx seniors

Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, Senator Luis Sepulveda, Council Member Althea Stevens and 79th Assembly District Leader Lanita Jones smile for a photo.
Photo Jewel Webber

William Hodson Senior Center held a Seniors Valentine’s Day Dance on Feb. 9. Seniors enjoyed a live DJ, dancing, free giveaways, delicious treats and each other’s company.

Seniors and local officials enjoy the festivities and music by DJ Lil Budda. Photo Jewel Webber

The event was held in partnership with Assembly Member Chantel Jackson, Congress Member Ritchie Torres, Senator Luis Sepulveda, Council Member Althea Stevens and Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson.

