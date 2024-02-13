Four suspects sought in pair of Bronx convenience store robberies: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for four suspects who are wanted in connection with a pair of robberies that occurred in the Bronx earlier this month.

Police say the first incident took place at approximately 2:35 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 1, when the four unidentified suspects entered a convenience store located at 3766 White Plains Road, in the Olinville neighborhood of the borough, within the confines of the 47th Precinct. One of the four suspects brandished a firearm, while a second individual snatched a 21-year old convenience store employee’s cell phone and AirPods.

Meanwhile, a third individual removed $1,300 from the cash register, while the fourth suspect stood by the door in order to stand guard and prevent customers from entering the convenience store, according to the NYPD. The suspects then fled into a nearby subway located on 219th Street and White Plains Road, which services the 2 and 5 lines.

The victim was not injured during the robbery, according to police.

The second incident occurred less than seven hours later at about 9:15 p.m. on Feb. 1, when three unidentified individuals — whom police believe were involved in the previous incident — entered another convenience store located at 847 Prospect Ave. in the Longwood section of the borough, within the 40th Precinct confines.

In a similar scenario, one of the suspects displayed a firearm, while a second individual removed $1,000 from the cash register as the third suspect kept watch and prevented customers from entering the location, police said. The suspects then fled the scene on foot and proceeded to the Prospect Avenue subway station, which also services the 2 and 5 lines.

According to the NYPD, two victims — a 27-year old male employee and a 23-year old female employee — were not injured during the robbery.

As of Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., there is no update regarding the suspects who are sought in connection with the two robbery incidents, in which police say they made off with nearly $2,500, not including victims’ personal property.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.

