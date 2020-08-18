Food

Bronx residents receive generous food and mask donation

Posted on AvatarBy
On Aug. 14, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner and staff from the Food Bank for New York City held a free food and face mask giveaway at P.S. 294.
Courtesy of the office of AM Latoya Joyner

Over the weekend, hundreds of Bronx residents lined up in the playground of a local elementary school to get much needed food and supplies.

Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner and staff from the Food Bank for New York City held a free food and face mask giveaway at P.S 294 at 1425 Walton Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 14.

The food and mask giveaway served residents in the Bronx’s 77th Assembly District.Courtesy of the office of AM Latoya Joyner

“The Bronx has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and many of our families are still struggling to keep themselves safe and make ends meet,” Joyner said. “I’m committed to working with community partners to meet that ongoing need and this free giveaway provides support for both the nutrition and safety needs of our community.”

Joyner is the representative in the 77th Assembly District, which serves Bronx residents in the Claremont, Concourse, Highbridge, Mount Eden and Morris Heights sections of the Bronx.

Joyner partnered with the nonprofit organization Food Bank for New York City.Courtesy of the office of AM Latoya Joyner

The food that was donated was provided at the event was provided by Food Bank for New York City, which has served those in the five boroughs since 1983. For nearly 40 years, the nonprofit organization has worked to end food poverty in the city.

Those who want to learn more can visit www.foodbanknyc.org.

“I’m committed to working with community partners to meet that ongoing need and this free giveaway provides support for both the nutrition and safety needs of our community,” Joyner said.Courtesy of the office of AM Latoya Joyner

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC

>