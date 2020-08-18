Bronx residents receive generous food and mask donation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Over the weekend, hundreds of Bronx residents lined up in the playground of a local elementary school to get much needed food and supplies.

Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner and staff from the Food Bank for New York City held a free food and face mask giveaway at P.S 294 at 1425 Walton Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 14.

“The Bronx has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and many of our families are still struggling to keep themselves safe and make ends meet,” Joyner said. “I’m committed to working with community partners to meet that ongoing need and this free giveaway provides support for both the nutrition and safety needs of our community.”

Joyner is the representative in the 77th Assembly District, which serves Bronx residents in the Claremont, Concourse, Highbridge, Mount Eden and Morris Heights sections of the Bronx.

The food that was donated was provided at the event was provided by Food Bank for New York City, which has served those in the five boroughs since 1983. For nearly 40 years, the nonprofit organization has worked to end food poverty in the city.

Those who want to learn more can visit www.foodbanknyc.org.