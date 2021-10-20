Bronx residents arrested in investigation for missing New Hampshire boy

On Oct. 17, officers of the New York City Transit Authority in the Bronx, arrested Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Stapf, 30, on warrants issued in an investigation in New Hampshire alleging that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah Lewis and where he was living knowing that Child Protection Service workers were searching for Lewis.

The state of New Hampshire has sought their extradition and if they choose to waive formal extradition, they will be returned to New Hampshire. Meanwhile, officials are continuing to search for Elijah and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

As previously reported, Lewis’ unknown whereabouts were brought to the attention of authorities on Oct. 14. The Merrimack Police Department in New Hampshire immediately began an investigation, and was assisted later that day by the New Hampshire State Police and the New Hampshire Department of Justice. Lewis was never reported missing to authorities prior to this time.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Merrimack Police Department’s Crimeline at (603) 424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477). Lead Investigator Det. Sgt. Kelly Healey, Major Crime Unit, can be contacted directly at Kelly.A.Healey@dos.nh.gov.

Based on the information currently known to investigators, there does not appear to be any danger to the public. The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.