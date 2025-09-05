Backpacks, books and dignity: Bronx families empowered at PPNA’s 2025 school supply giveaway

On a sunlit Saturday afternoon, the sidewalk outside 2141 Holland Ave. transformed into a hub of hope and community care as the Pelham Parkway Neighborhood Association (PPNA) hosted its annual Back-to-School Backpack Bonanza.

The event drew dozens of families from across the Bronx, united by a shared goal: ensuring every child starts the school year equipped, empowered and affirmed.

Organized by PPNA’s dedicated volunteers and local partners, the giveaway featured the distribution of hundreds of backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies, including notebooks, writing tools, art kits and hygiene essentials. The initiative was designed not only to alleviate financial burdens but to reinforce the message that educational access is a right—not a privilege.

“This isn’t just about pencils and paper,” said one PPNA organizer. “It’s about restoring dignity. It’s about telling families, ‘We see you. We stand with you.’”

The event also included resource tables offering information on student rights, public health consent and local support services, reflecting PPNA’s broader mission of community advocacy and systemic accountability. Children enjoyed face painting, snacks and music, while parents connected with educators, legal advocates and healthcare liaisons.

For many attendees, the Bonanza was more than a seasonal gesture—it was a moment of relief and recognition. “This helps us breathe,” said one parent. “It’s one less thing to worry about, and it reminds us that someone cares—not just about our kids, but about our whole family.”

PPNA’s 2025 giveaway marks a continued commitment to grassroots empowerment, especially in underserved neighborhoods where economic hardship and institutional neglect often intersect. As the school year begins, the organization remains focused on advancing equity, protecting family rights and building a Bronx where no child is left behind.

