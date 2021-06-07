Bronx Police Athletic League announces 2021 Robert J. McGuire Scholarships

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

On May 27, the Police Athletic League held a virtual ceremony to celebrate the recipients of the Robert J. McGuire Scholarships including Bronx r esidents.

PAL Board member Robert J. McGuire addressed the students and PAL mentors presented scholarships to 14 PAL students.

Robert J. McGuire Scholarship recipients from the Bronx included: Destiny Cannon, 18, PAL College Access Program, Angel Hughes, 18, PAL Acting Program, Matilda Owusu, 17, PAL College Access Program, Victoria Ramsahoye, 17, PAL Acting Program and Misa Love Smith, 17, PAL Acting Program.

The Robert J. McGuire Scholarships are offered to PAL student-members entering their first year of college. The 15th annual awards ceremony highlighted their goals, achievements, hopes and dreams and applauded their efforts.

Introduced by their PAL mentors and role models, these scholarship recipients spoke about their personal experiences and the impact the awards will have on their futures.

“The PAL Robert J. McGuire Scholarship is funded by PAL supporter Fred Wilpon,” said Dana Wheeler, PAL director of education, programs and development. “Mr. McGuire, who is currently a co-chair on the PAL Board of Trustees, has served PAL since 1978. His long standing commitment to public service includes service as a United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and as Police Commissioner for the City of New York. We are proud to honor Mr. McGuire and deeply appreciative of Mr. Wilpon’s generosity in this 15th year of the scholarship. We are grateful to Mr. McGuire for his steadfast and loyal support to our PAL children.”

The scholarship funds, awarded at $2,000 per student, provide the winners with a monetary gift from PAL to help defray the expenses of their freshman year in college. Eligible applicants must have participated in PAL programs for a minimum of one full year and provide proof of college admission and attendance.