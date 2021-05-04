Bronx children named winners in PAL Science Fair Competition

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The PS 48 PAL Program, Hunts Point and PAL Webster-Giannone Center, Tremont, recently took home first and second place at the Police Athletic League Virtual Science Fair.

Young scientists from city-wide PAL after-school programs explored the theme “Kid Tested, Science Approved.”

The children have been participating in hands-on scientific trials and creating presentations to showcase the outcomes of their research projects. They practiced the scientific method and designed their experiments to investigate questions such as, “How salty does the sea have to be for an egg to float?”, “What’s the fastest way to cool soda?” and “What occurs when the food chain is disrupted?”

An NYPD criminologist gave a demonstration of scientific techniques used in the NYPD lab on collecting and processing evidence. It included an interactive Q&A session with the kids who asked a wide array of questions ranging from exploring her educational background to examining scientific investigative tools and techniques.