Just like the ice bucket challenge which raised awareness for A.L.S. some years ago, there’s a now Bronx pizza challenge which intends on helping out local restaurants through the pandemic’s challenges.

Operating through Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants, famed Throggs Neck pizzeria Louie and Ernie’s kicked off the challenge, passing the baton to Cousin’s pizzeria of E. Tremont Avenue and Pugsley Pizza of Fordham.

More on the challenge can be seen below: