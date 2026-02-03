Bronx patient sues rehab center Odyssey House for alleged sexual abuse

In a new lawsuit, a Bronx man alleges he was sexually abused by a counselor at Odyssey House in East Harlem, where the plaintiff was receiving treatment for mental health and addiction challenges.

The lawsuit was filed Feb. 1 in the Bronx Supreme Court on behalf of plaintiff Calvin Harris, who lives in the Bronx. The alleged abuse occurred recently, on Dec. 27, 2025, after Harris entered into treatment on Dec. 12, according to court documents.

Isobelle Surface, Odyssey House director of communications, said in an email to the Bronx Times that the organization can provide no comment on ongoing litigation and that it “maintains strict policies against misconduct and cooperates fully with authorities if notified.”

Harris’s attorney, Richard A. Sulzman, told the Bronx Times that he needed to seek his client’s permission before speaking with the press.

The complaint alleges that Odyssey House employee James Sampson coerced Harris into sexual acts by threatening to have him removed from the treatment center if he didn’t comply. The lawsuit is against both Sampson and the nonprofit, alleging that the organization “knew or should have known about [Sampson’s] propensity for misconduct” and failed to properly screen and monitor employees who work with vulnerable people.

Harris suffered severe emotional distress as a result of the incident, according to the court document, which did not specify a monetary amount in damages sought.

Odyssey House Inc. is a prominent nonprofit treating mental health and substance use disorders and has received substantial amounts of private and public funding.

For instance, it received $760,000 in 2023 from the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports and $300,000 in 2024 from the state Office of Mental Health and the Elevance Health Foundation. In fiscal year 2024, it raised more than $30 million in contributions, according to tax records.

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!