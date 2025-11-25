Bronx McDonald’s general manager receives Ray Kroc Award

Cindy Selfa, the general manager of the McDonald’s at 86 E. 167th St. in the Bronx, was named a Ray Kroc Award winner for being among the top 1% McDonald’s managers around the world.

Cindy Selfa, the general manager of the McDonald’s at 86 E. 167th St. in the Bronx, was named a recipient of the Ray Kroc Award, which is given out to the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurant managers across the world, on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Having started her career at McDonald’s more than 20 years ago, Selfa has risen through the ranks over that period of time from a crew member to her current position as a general manager.

The promotions, along with the Ray Kroc Award, reflect Selfa’s exceptional work ethic, inspiring commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to development.

In addition to being presented with the Ray Kroc Award, Selfa was also given a check for $2,500, a gift and flowers by the Fonseca Group, a McDonald’s franchisee group. Selfa will also be recognized on the global stage at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in 2026, which is scheduled to take place from June 1-4 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her hands-on experience and knowledge gained from the McDonald’s training programs have helped improve her leadership ability, leading to operational success at her restaurant, where she has been able to foster a positive and motivated culture among the workers.

Thanks in large part to Selfa’s ability to lead by example and engage with others, she is widely valued both at the restaurant and in her community.