Bronx man who smothered 7-week-old son to death sentenced to 5-10 years in prison: DA

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx man who killed his 7-week-old son by smothering him with pillows in an attempt to stop him from crying was sentenced to five to 10 years in prison, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s office.

Teshawn Watkins, 31, of Holland Ave. was sentenced on Jan. 11 by Bronx Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Zimmerman. Watkins had previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in the killing of Kaseem Watkins. Additionally, he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for hitting Kaseem’s mother, Cecilia Reyes, while she was pregnant with him. The plea came during jury selection for Watkins’ trial. Reyes, the main witness, said she would not testify against Watkins.

According to prosecutors, on Jan. 29, 2020, the defendant used pillows to “quiet” the 7-week-old infant because he would not stop crying. The cause of death was determined to have been asphyxia from the smothering.

“This child had barely begun his life when his father cruelly ended it, placing pillows on top of the tiny boy until he couldn’t breathe,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.