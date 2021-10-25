Bronx man convicted of possessing ammunition in connection with 2020 shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony in connection with a shooting that took place in the vicinity of the 1800 block of University Avenue in the Bronx, in August of 2020.

According to the investigation, Robert Gonzalez, of the Bronx, committed a shooting in the vicinity of the 1800 block of University Avenue in the Bronx on or about the evening of Aug. 9, 2020. Law enforcement officers responded to the shooting after three 911 calls. When they arrived at the scene, they noticed two victims with gunshot wounds – one in the hand and another in the leg. The victims were attending a neighborhood block party that began around midnight and continued into the early hours of the morning.

Law enforcement officers identified Gonzalez, 34, as the shooter through, among other evidence, surveillance photographs and videos, which showed the shooter’s clothing and a unique-looking fanny pack around his torso, which matched surveillance images and videos of Gonzalez from shortly before and after the shooting. Officers recovered a 9mm Luger shell casing from the vicinity of the shooting and found a fanny pack that matched the unique-looking fanny pack the shooter wore during a search of Gonzalez’s apartment.

At the time of the Aug. 9, 2020, shooting, Gonzlaez had been previously convicted of multiple felony offenses, including attempted criminal possession of a weapon, attempted robbery and narcotics conspiracy.

Gonzalez faces 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7, 2022.

“Robert Gonzalez possessed ammunition in furtherance of a violent shooting,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. “Today’s plea and conviction send the message that our Office is committed to bringing to justice those who perpetrate gun violence in our communities.”