Bronx man charged with unlawful possession of a weapon

Ivis Perdomo of the Bronx was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.
Courtesy of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office

A Bronx man was busted in New Jersey last month for an illegal possession of a gun and is now behind bars.

On Feb. 2, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest of Ivis Perdomo, 39, 830 Fox Street, Apartment 7B, on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a handgun and hindering apprehension.

On Dec. 7, 2020, at approximately 12:13 a.m., the Teaneck Police Department responded to a shooting outside Rain Night Club located at 399 Water Street, Teaneck, N.J. Upon arrival, police discovered one adult male with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was immediately rushed to the Hackensack University Medical Center and ultimately survived.

An investigation conducted by detectives from the Teaneck Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit revealed that Perdomo was found to be in possession of a handgun.

Perdomo is in custody at the Essex County Jail pending his first appearance in court.

