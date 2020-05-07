Police & Fire

Bronx man charged for murdering girlfriend whose body was found decomposing in apartment

A Bronx man has been charged in the April 11, 2020 murder of his girlfriend, Dominique Ben-David. (Photo via Facebook/Paris Dominique Sosa)

By Robert Pozarycki

Detectives have booked a Bronx man on murder charges in the death of his alleged girlfriend whose rotting body was found in her apartment last month.

Anthony Portis, 30, was booked on May 7 on murder, manslaughter and weapons possession counts for the April 11 death of Dominique Ben-David.

Cops found Ben-David’s decomposing body lying face down in the bedroom of her apartment on East 187th Street near Belmont Avenue, in Bronx’s Little Italy, at 1:55 a.m. on April 11.

Officers had been called to the residence on an unrelated matter, and residents informed them of a foul odor coming from the victim’s home.

The Medical Examiner has yet to determine a cause of death, police sources said.

The New York Daily News reported that Portis had been arrested on April 10 for violating a court order of protection after previously assaulting Ben-David. He was later released without bail, but later re-arrested for skipping out on a sentencing hearing in Queens for a 2018 robbery conviction.

Portis was booked Thursday while in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center as a result of the 48th Precinct Detective Squad’s murder investigation.

