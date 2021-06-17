Bronx man assaulted with a cobblestone

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx man was left to clinging to life last week after he was he was violently assaulted with a cobblestone and left in a coma.

According to the NYPD, Franklin Marte, 28, was walking around 4:55 a.m. in front of 501 Brook Avenue, when an an unknown man approached him and struck him in the back of his head with a cobblestone. The perp stomped on Marte’s head and upper back, then picked up a different stone and hit him again.

Marte suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in critical condition. The unidentified male fled on foot eastbound on East 147 Street. A woman who was walking by found Marte a short time later and called 911.

According to NBC News, Marte “underwent brain surgery and needed 56 stitches.” Also, NBC reported that Marte has awoken from his coma.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.